Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Won’t Play P5 Teams For The Foreseeable Future

Deion Sanders has no intention of scheduling games against Power Five teams.

Sanders has quickly turned Jackson State into one of the most dominant teams in the FCS, and he just snagged the number one recruit in America in Travis Hunter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, some people are curious how the FCS’ newest powerhouse would hold up against P5 programs. While it’s very common for smaller schools to schedule these games because they get paid a ton of money, Sanders isn’t interested.

In an interview with Rich Eisen, he explained he’s not going to schedule P5 teams for a quick check and allow his team to get humiliated and hurt.

However, he did note that if he has a team he feels can be competitive on the lines, he would consider it. You can listen to him break it down below.

Asked @DeionSanders about his future plans for @GoJSUTigersFB, how he’s tackling recruiting against the big boys and what his sights are set on — thanks to Coach Prime for always keeping it 💯: pic.twitter.com/qnMd7nCwq4 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 24, 2021

I understand where Sanders is coming from. FCS teams are not built to regularly play P5 teams. Hell, most G5 teams aren’t built for it.

That’s just the facts of the matter. There’s a reason FCS schools only schedule a game or two a year against P5 teams.

It’s for the money and not because they expect to win. They simply don’t have the prestige or resources to get the players needed to compete with the big boys.

However, over enough time, an FCS powerhouse can be built up to beat P5 teams. Look no further than NDSU for proof of that fact.

With the way things are trending, Jackson State could easily end up being good enough to occasionally beat a P5 program.

It just sounds like it’s not going to happen right now.