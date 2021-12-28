Trump Endorses Mike Dunleavy For Governor Of Alaska But Says It Will Be ‘Null’ If Dunleavy Endorses Murkowski

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a second term Tuesday night, but only on the condition Dunleavy does not endorse Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her reelection bid.

Trump said in a statement from the Save America PAC that Dunleavy has been a “strong and consistent Conservative” and mentioned his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his support of the Constitution, especially the Second and Tenth Amendments.

“Mike Dunleavy has been a strong and consistent Conservative since his time in the Alaska State Senate. I was proud to endorse his first run for Governor, and I am proud to support his reelection, too. From his handling of the virus, support of the Constitution — including the Second and Tenth Amendments—taking advantage of all the opportunities Alaska has to offer, and his strong pushback against the Liberal Biden Administration’s attempt to hurt our great Country,” Trump said in the statement.

But Trump said the endorsement is dependent on Dunleavy’s non-endorsement of Murkowski, who Trump has constantly criticized. In early January, Murkowski became the first Senate Republican to call on then-President Donald Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Murkowski then voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. (RELATED: Sen. Lisa Murkowski Has First GOP Challenger For 2022)

“Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much else. In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!” Trump said.

In June, Trump endorsed Murkowski’s 2022 primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Lisa Murkowski’s GOP Challenger Kelly Tshibaka For 2022)

Before working in the Alaska state government, Tshibaka worked in the inspector general offices of several federal agencies.

Trump promised to visit Alaska to personally campaign against Murkowski, saying, “I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” in a March statement to Politico. “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.” (RELATED: Trump Promises To Go To Alaska To Campaign Against ‘Disloyal’ Sen. Murkowski)