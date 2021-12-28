Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Is Good To Play Against Michigan

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been cleared to play against Michigan.

The talented passer was recently out because of COVID-19, but he’s now cleared to get back on the field with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Many expect Daniels to get more reps after Georgia was blown out by Alabama in the SEC title game with Stetson Bennett under center.

This is a huge update for the Bulldogs, and it’s the update everyone has been hoping for. As soon as news broke that Daniels had tested positive for the virus, fans got very nervous and for good reason.

While Stetson Bennett had played well most of the season, it was clear against Alabama something needed to change.

BREAKING: Multiple sources have confirmed that JT Daniels has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered quarantine ahead of UGA’s CFP semifinal with Michigan… Other members of UGA’s QB room are in close contact protocol but have tested negative so far. Daily testing will ensue — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 21, 2021

The assumption has been that Daniels will take more reps in the playoff game against Michigan. If he was out with the virus, that’d obviously be a huge issue.

Well, it’s not an issue anymore because he’s been cleared to play!

BREAKING: #UGA quarterback JT Daniels has arrived in Miami as well https://t.co/MfGic1Jf1D — UGASports.com (@UGASportscom) December 28, 2021

Make sure to catch the game at 7:30 EST on ESPN! It should be a fun one!