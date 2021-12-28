Editorial

Holiday Bowl Canceled After UCLA Gets Hit With COVID-19 Problems

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State has been canceled.

The Bruins announced Tuesday afternoon that the game was canceled after the team got hit with COVID19 issues. The game was slated to happen Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, just a few hours before kickoff, the game has been called off. That means another bowl game has bitten the dust due to COVID-19.

As I’ve said many times before, the hits keep coming and they simply don’t stop coming. I’ve lost track of how many bowl games we’ve lost at this point.

With every passing day, it seems like another team can’t play because of COVID-19.

I would really love to know how many players have symptoms. Of course, that’s not really divulged to the public, but it’d be interesting to find out.

As I’ve said before, I’m not sure why testing healthy athletes is necessary. We should absolutely be testing players with symptoms. Testing athletes who appear to be totally healthy? Yeah, I’m interested in the debate on that.

This is just another punch to the gut for players, fans and everyone else involved.