Holiday Bowl Canceled After UCLA Gets Hit With COVID-19 Problems

The Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State has been canceled.

The Bruins announced Tuesday afternoon that the game was canceled after the team got hit with COVID–19 issues. The game was slated to happen Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

Now, just a few hours before kickoff, the game has been called off. That means another bowl game has bitten the dust due to COVID-19.

As I’ve said many times before, the hits keep coming and they simply don’t stop coming. I’ve lost track of how many bowl games we’ve lost at this point.

With every passing day, it seems like another team can’t play because of COVID-19.

Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 28, 2021

I would really love to know how many players have symptoms. Of course, that’s not really divulged to the public, but it’d be interesting to find out.

As I’ve said before, I’m not sure why testing healthy athletes is necessary. We should absolutely be testing players with symptoms. Testing athletes who appear to be totally healthy? Yeah, I’m interested in the debate on that.

Healthy athletes shouldn’t be getting tested for COVID-19. If you’re not showing symptoms, there’s no reason to be tested. Unfortunately, the idiots running college football seem hellbent on destroying the sport with idiotic policies and testing rules. pic.twitter.com/92MkCzk4SC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 27, 2021

This is just another punch to the gut for players, fans and everyone else involved.