Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Criticizes LeBron James For Sharing COVID-19 Meme

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t sound too happy with LeBron James!

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently made waves when he shared an Instagram meme comparing COVID-19 to the flu and the common cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Help me out folks,” LeBron captioned it.

Well, that didn’t sit well with the legendary Los Angeles Lakers center! He addressed the situation on his Substack and wrote the following in part on his Substack:

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he’s committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality. But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled ‘covid,’ one labeled ‘flu,’ one labeled “cold”—with his message: “Help me out folks” was a blow to his worthy legacy. The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press. Well, since he asked, let me help him out by explaining the difference—and how knowing that difference might save lives, especially in the Black community.

Honestly, this is an absolutely ridiculous take from Kareem. It’s downright absurd. This is where we’re drawing the line on LeBron’s legacy?

In the eyes of Kareem, LeBron refusing to stand up to China and instead staying silent on the dictatorship’s human rights violations didn’t destroy his legacy, but this did?

Yeah, I have a hard time buying the logic behind that calculation.

NBA fans have turned on LeBron James, and it’s obvious why. – Silent on China’s horrific crimes

– Criticized free speech

– Trashes the police

– Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse on Twitter

– Bad attitude on and off the court

– Never takes responsibility pic.twitter.com/YsIQe8ZTql — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 23, 2021

While I’m probably the most outspoken critic of LeBron James on the internet, I’m not going to knock him for sharing a meme.

I don’t care if you agree with the meme or not. It’s supposed to be a joke. That’s the entire point of memes! If we start judging them as super important things, then we’ve really lost our way.

Healthy athletes shouldn’t be getting tested for COVID-19. If you’re not showing symptoms, there’s no reason to be tested. Unfortunately, the idiots running college football seem hellbent on destroying the sport with idiotic policies and testing rules. pic.twitter.com/92MkCzk4SC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 27, 2021

There’s a lot to knock LeBron James for, but sharing a COVID-19 meme isn’t one of them.