Police Launch Manhunt For Father After Mother, 6-Year-Old Daughter Go Missing

Police launched a manhunt for a Georgia father who may have been involved in the disappearance of a mother and 6-year-old daughter.

Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55, was believed to have been involved in the kidnapping of his daughter, Rachel Zecena and the daughter’s mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas. The suspect could be armed, according to a Facebook post published by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. (RELATED: Manhunt For Suspect Who Allegedly Sent A Woman Tumbling Down Subway Stairs During Attempted Robbery)

🚨 A Levi’s Call (Georgia’s #AMBERAlert) has been issued for RACHEL ZECENA (age 6, Hispanic female) on behalf of the Cumming Police Department. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/NWsOFveaXw — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 28, 2021

The mother and daughter were believed to have been taken by the father on Christmas and other family members were the last to hear from them on Sunday after 5 p.m., WAGA-TV reported.

A domestic incident was believed to have happened prior to the alleged kidnapping, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

They are reportedly traveling in a black Ford Focus with a GA tag RVX9470 which belongs to Parada-Olivas, according to the Facebook post.

The daughter is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is described as being 5 foot 2 inches, weighing about 150 pounds, having black hair, and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is described as being 5 foot 8 inches weighing about 175 pounds, having black hair, and brown eyes, according to WAGA-TV.