Mike Leach Continues To Rip Texas Tech Over His Firing, Suggests ‘Criminal Prosecutions’ Should Be On The Table

Mike Leach (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TreyMongrue/status/1475574612046012429)

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach wants the world to know he’s not letting go of his grudge against Texas Tech.

Leach was infamously fired by the Red Raiders the day before being owed a $800,000 bonus after allegations he mistreated Craig James’ concussed son. Most college football fans don’t view the allegations against Leach as legitimate, and the MSU coach wants Tech to pay him his money! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ahead of the Liberty Bowl between the Red Raiders and Bulldogs, Leach unleashed some thoughts about Texas Tech’s leadership, and made it clear he is more than willing to settle for the money he’s owed.

He also alleged that Texas Tech has hid “documents” about many things that “the public has the right to see.” You can listen to his comments in the video from Trey Mongrue below.

Furthermore, Leach suggested that people could end up in handcuffs over the situation. “They (Texas Tech) cheated me out of $2.6 million and then hiding documents shows corruption. I wouldn’t even rule out some criminal prosecutions on the thing. We’ll see how it unfolds,” the legendary coach added, according to Jon Sokoloff.

Leach’s beef against Texas Tech is legendary in the college football world, and it’s clear as all hell that until he gets his money, he’s not letting it go.

I don’t blame him at all. I would likely feel the exact same way if I was fired after being accused of mistreating a kid with a concussion with limited to no evidence.

The Red Raiders and Bulldogs play Tuesday at 6:45 EST on ESPN, and I hope like hell Leach runs it up on Texas Tech. He might never get his money, but he can settle for humiliating his former school!

Something tells me he’ll do it with a smile on his face!