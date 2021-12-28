MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Says She’s A ‘Groupie’ For Dr. Fauci

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace gushed Monday during a panel about how she is a “groupie” for White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I'm a Fauci groupie, I'm a thrice-vaccinated, mask adherent, I buy N-95 masks by the caseload, they're in every pocket, I wear them everywhere except when I sit down," Wallace said as three other panelists smiled and nodded. "And I am certain that this is not a variant I can outrun and I wonder where you think this sort of conversation is heading at this moment?"

WATCH:

Wallace later reiterated her fear, which she says is shared by other vaccinated Americans.

“I don’t think anyone is suggesting anyone is trying to get Covid but I think that the polling suggests that vaccinated Americans are more scared of getting Covid than unvaccinated Americans,” Wallace said. “The rupture is so complete that the people who carry around multiple masks in their pockets, have had three shots, have unvaccinated kids under 10, are scared out of their freaking minds and the unvaccinated are sort of humming along until they end up on a ventilator.”

Fauci conceded Monday the nation “should have had more [COVID] tests available” as Omicron cases surge. States like New York have seen hours-long lines and stores across the country are struggling to keep tests in stocks, according to The New York Times.