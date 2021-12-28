Sports

NFL Reportedly Makes Huge COVID-19 Change Regarding How Long Players Must Quarantine If They Test Positive

NFL logo and set are seen at New York's Radio City Music Hall before the start of the 2013 NFL Draft

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
The National Football League (NFL) has reportedly made a huge change in how it deals with players who test positive for COVID-19, reducing the number of days they must quarantine by half.

“NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all COVID positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources,” ESPN and NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says Science That ‘Can’t Be Questioned’ Is ‘Propaganda’)

The reported change means that an unvaccinated player who tests positive will be gone for five days, not 10, ProFootball Talk.com noted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He noted in a second post that the reported move by the league brings about a huge break for the Indianapolis Colts, after its QB Carson Wentz tested positive Tuesday for the coronavirus and is unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday a reduction in the length of time a person must isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, down to five days, compared to the previous policy of 10 days.