NFL Legend John Madden Dies At The Age Of 85

NFL legend John Madden has died.

The legendary NFL coach and broadcaster passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85, according to a release from the league.

NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

This one is a punch straight to the gut. John Madden was one of the greatest football coaches to ever live and he was equally good on TV.

Not only that, the most popular video game series in the country is named after him. To say he left an impact behind that will be felt for generations is an understatement.

He won Super Bowl XI with the Raiders, and honestly, I’m not sure that’s even what people think about when they think about John Madden.

They think about his massive smile on TV, his gentle attitude and soul and they think about how he represented the league with nothing but pure class for decades.

Now, at the age of 85, he’s passed onto the other side. Death is never easy, but it’s a hell of a lot harder when it’s a legend.

“Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, & be humble.” RIP to the Legend – John Madden pic.twitter.com/Kk1ulgZ9vh — CoachTube.com (@thecoachtube) December 29, 2021

Rest easy, John. The world is a less happy place without you in it!