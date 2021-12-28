Thieves Ransack Palm Beach Boutique, Steal Almost $1 Million Worth Of Handbags

Robbers ransacked a Palm Beach boutique in mid-December and stole 13 rare Hermes handbags valued at nearly $1 million, as “smash-and-grab” robberies sweep the nation, according to a local report.

The Only Authentics boutique fell victim to the massive theft sometime on Dec. 14 after hours when the display windows were smashed in, Palm Beach Daily News reported.

The store is home to a 30-year curated collection of Hermes and Chanel handbags as well as other jewelry and accessory items, an employee told the outlet. (RELATED: Authorities Announce 14 Arrests For Smash-And-Grab Robberies. All Are Out Of Custody)

During the robbery, eight Birkins and five Kelly handbags were stolen, including a green crocodile skin Kelly worth $89,000 and a Vert Bosphore Birkin valued at $110,000, according to the report. The Birkin and the Kelly are the two most expensive handbags in the line, differentiated by the handles and straps, according to the report.

“Because Birkins and Kellys are so exclusive, we provide a way for people to get these bags in a nontraditional way, still giving them an opportunity (to collect),” an employee told Palm Beach Daily News.

Meanwhile “smash-and-grab” robberies in Southern California have been increasing in recent weeks. In November, a group of brazen robbers looted a jewelry store after the Southland Mall began to close early. Looters broke glass display cases with hammers before running off with jewelry. In another ‘smash-and-grab’ robbery a mob of 80 looters destroyed a Nordstrom.