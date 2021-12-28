Police Search For Missing Family After 3-Week-Old Baby Tests Positive For Cocaine Use

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is searching for a missing family from Sun Valley after their 3-week-old baby tested positive for cocaine, a Tuesday police report announced.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contacted LAPD Foothill area authorities Monday to report an investigation connected to “general neglect and narcotics abuse involving three children,” the news release said. The mother, Arely Anaya, and three-week-old Legend Avalos both tested positive for cocaine use.

The release said police are searching for Anaya and Luis Avalos, the child’s father, according to the report. The report identified the two other children as 4-year-old Prince and 5-year-old King. (RELATED: Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Abducted, Sexually Assaulted And Shot Teen)

DCFS informed the parents of their intention to remove the children from their home and place them in protective custody, according to the report. The couple stopped answering phone calls or their door when they entered their home. The organization told LAPD Foothill Juvenile Detectives of their intention to put the children in custody and issue an arrest warrant for Anaya and Avalos.

Police said witnesses told authorities that the parents fled with the children on Dec. 23 and may be located in Reno, Nevada, the report said. The department requests that any leads to the suspects’ whereabouts be reported to authorities by calling (818)-756-8861 and 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) on weekends.