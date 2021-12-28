Editorial

Tom Brady Calls Reporter Who Asked Bill Belichick About His New Year’s Resolutions ‘Brave And Courageous’

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/WAD1980/status/1475216929539383296 and Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was very impressed by a reporter who asked Bill Belichick an all-time wild question.

Following a brutal loss to the Bills, the New England Patriots head coach was asked by a reporter if he had any New Year’s resolutions he’d like to share with the fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that is a very real thing that happened. For those of you who haven’t seen the viral moment, you can give it a watch below.

According to Joey Knight, the former Patriots star and seven-time Super Bowl champion called the woman “brave and courageous” and said he hopes to have that kind of spirit in 2022.

Brady is the most successful quarterback to ever play in the NFL. There’s no debate about that at all, but he’s also an all-time great troll.

In fact, I’d argue he’s just as great at trolling as he is at throwing a football, and we’ve seen examples of his skills on multiple occasions.

Now, he’s openly calling this woman “brave and courageous,” despite the fact it was one of the most unhinged questions in the history of NFL press conferences.

She asked him about his New Year’s resolutions after one of the most devastating losses of the year! That’s not brave. It’s incredibly stupid, and Brady knows it.

Never change, Brady! Never change!