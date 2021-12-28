Tom Brady Calls Reporter Who Asked Bill Belichick About His New Year’s Resolutions ‘Brave And Courageous’

Tom Brady was very impressed by a reporter who asked Bill Belichick an all-time wild question.

Following a brutal loss to the Bills, the New England Patriots head coach was asked by a reporter if he had any New Year’s resolutions he’d like to share with the fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that is a very real thing that happened. For those of you who haven’t seen the viral moment, you can give it a watch below.

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

According to Joey Knight, the former Patriots star and seven-time Super Bowl champion called the woman “brave and courageous” and said he hopes to have that kind of spirit in 2022.

Brady on the reporter who asked Belichick for his New Year’s resolution after Sunday’s loss to the Bills: “I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss. That’s what I want for the New Year.” — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 28, 2021

Brady is the most successful quarterback to ever play in the NFL. There’s no debate about that at all, but he’s also an all-time great troll.

In fact, I’d argue he’s just as great at trolling as he is at throwing a football, and we’ve seen examples of his skills on multiple occasions.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

Now, he’s openly calling this woman “brave and courageous,” despite the fact it was one of the most unhinged questions in the history of NFL press conferences.

She asked him about his New Year’s resolutions after one of the most devastating losses of the year! That’s not brave. It’s incredibly stupid, and Brady knows it.

Bill Belichick Has Priceless Reaction After Being Asked Unhinged Question https://t.co/RoSUByH54n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 27, 2021

Never change, Brady! Never change!