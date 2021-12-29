Woman Charged After She Allegedly Got Drunk, Hit On Men And Bum-Rushed Cabin Door During Flight

A Tennessee woman was charged with interfering with a flight crew on Spirit Airlines after flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Amanda Renee Henry, 43, surrendered to FBI agents Tuesday after the Nov. 27 incident. Henry was “disruptive” and appeared to be intoxicated on the flight, according to the press release. She also allegedly vaped on the flight and made sexual advances on several male passengers, according to CNN.

Passengers seated next to her asked to be moved, and flight attendants decided that Henry should be moved for the safety of others because she was sitting next to an emergency exit.

When flight attendants approached Henry asking her to move, she refused and grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the aircraft, allegedly screaming, “I’m getting off this plane,” according to the DOJ.

Disruptive Passenger on Airline Facing Federal Charges: Amanda Renee Henry has been charged via criminal complaint with interfering with a flight crew following an incident on board a Spirit Airlines flight. https://t.co/vSNTjDkHBO — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2021

Henry assaulted two flight attendants who attempted to restrain her and prevent her from entering the main cabin door.

An off-duty firefighter helped the crew and sat with Henry, keeping her calm for the flight duration. When the plane landed at Nashville International Airport, Henry was arrested by the Nashville Airport Department of Public Safety and charged with public intoxication.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the federal charges.

“The prosecution of those who endanger the safety of airline passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants is a priority of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Wildasin. “Those whose behavior disrupts or otherwise endangers the safety of persons on aircrafts should expect to face federal charges.”