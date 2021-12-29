EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Andy Biggs Demands Answers From Biden Admin Over 75-Year Timeline For FOIA Requests Related To Pfizer Vaccine

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs sent a letter Thursday to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demanding answers over their claim that they needed 75 years to answer Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on the data about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Biggs argued in the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, that the American public deserves full access to the information FDA regulators relied on to approve the COVID-19 vaccines. Biggs mentioned the nonprofit Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), which submitted a FOIA request to the FDA requesting all data contained within Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine biological product file.

Biggs then mentioned the FDA’s response to a November Joint Status Report (JSR) in a federal district court in Texas about PHMPT’s FOIA request. The FDA proposed to the court that it process 500 pages per month and said it would produce 12,000 pages by January 31, 2022. Biggs said PHMPT’s FOIA request would not be complete for 75 years at the rate they are moving, as there are around 329,000 pages that could be responsive to PHMPT’s request.

“It’s an absolute ridiculous claim to need 75 years to process FOIA requests on a vaccine that Biden and the Far Left are working overtime to mandate on the American people,” Biggs told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

“We deserve complete transparency surrounding these vaccines. But, once again, the Biden administration is demonstrating the complete ineptitude of federal bureaucracy and why it has no place in dictating the private healthcare decisions of the American people,” he added.

In late September, Biggs and a group of House Republicans introduced a bill that would prohibit federal agencies from implementing vaccine mandates. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Introduce Bill To Prohibit Federal Vaccine Mandates)

Biggs’ bill takes aim at President Joe Biden’s instructions to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to publish an emergency temporary standard that would require all business with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Biden also announced that he would tighten vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Ensure Service Members Do Not Lose VA Benefits If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated)

The bill, dubbed the “Freedom from Mandates Act,” overturns Biden’s executive orders mandating vaccines for federal employees and contractors. It prohibits the Secretary of Labor from issuing a rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or tests for private employees.

If passed, the bill would also prohibit the Secretary of Health and Human Services from stripping Medicare or Medicaid funds from health care providers that do not require COVID-19 vaccines or tests.