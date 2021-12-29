Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Claims He’s Getting Death Threats

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is apparently getting death threats.

The Browns are currently 7-8 and the window on playing in the postseason is rapidly closing. Apparently, that’s caused some fans to cross the line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His wife Emily vented her frustration on her Instagram story, according to Outkick, and wrote in part, “The death threats, lies being told about my husband and blatant DISRESPECT never cease to amaze me.”

She also wrote that she’s praying for the people threatening her husband.

Look, I drag Baker Mayfield as much as anyone online, and I don’t even think it’s okay for someone to ever threaten someone.

I don’t care how bad your team is playing or how frustrating a certain player is, there are simply some lines you don’t cross.

If you ever find yourself typing out a death threat to an athlete, you should go ahead and put your phone down and slap yourself.

Not only is it illegal to threaten to kill someone, it’s just downright stupid. There’s no excuse, and players shouldn’t have to tolerate it.

Boo and shout as loudly as you want, but once you threaten to kill someone, the cops should 100% deal with you.