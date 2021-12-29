Over 90% Of Chicago Teachers Union Members Said They Would Participate In A ‘Remote-Work Action’ When They Go Back To School

Over 90% of Chicago Teachers Union members polled said they would participate in a “remote-work action” when they resume school in January.

The internal poll found 91% of its members would support a “remote-work action” if Chicago Public Schools didn’t implement the move itself.

Members were also also asked if they would support a “district-wide pause and temporary shift to remote learning” citing a spike in COVID cases and “CPS’s inadequate pandemic response,” according to the poll.

“What actions would you participate in to force CPS to improve its COVID safety measures?” the survey asked. Options included “a city-wide action like a car caravan or outdoor rally” and “a city-wide work stoppage.”

BREAKING: 91% of Chicago Teachers Union members who responded to their internal poll tonight said they would participate in a “remote-work action” after winter break. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 29, 2021

“There’s only one way out of this mess: we need to free families from the clutches of power-hungry teachers unions once and for all,” Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The solution to the massive power imbalance between the teachers union monopoly and individual families is to fund students instead of systems. Funding students directly and empowering families with choice would finally incentivize schools to cater to their needs.” (RELATED: New York City Public Schools Implements ‘Test To Stay’ Strategy)

DeAngelis argued that families should be able to take their children’s education dollars other places if public school employees won’t return to in-person learning.

“Families should be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere regardless,” he said. “Education funding is meant for educating children – not for protecting a particular institution. We should fund students, not systems.”

