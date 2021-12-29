Dana White Says Jake Paul Can Test Him For Cocaine If He Can Test Paul For Steroids

Dana White continued to get in the mud with Jake Paul with some recent comments.

Paul has seriously implied that the UFC president enjoys doing cocaine, and he even dressed up as a coked out Dana White for Halloween.

Well, White has finally fired back and he wasn’t subtle about it. He wants to test Jake Paul for steroids!

Happy Halloween from Dana White and his hookers👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/ndzsPPpLdD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2021

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul. This guy keeps saying that I’m a cokehead. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two,” Dana White said during an interview with Teddy Atlas, according to BroBible.

You can watch the full interview below.

I love this response from White. Give Jake Paul every bit of smoke you can muster up. Don’t tolerate anything from that dude.

If he wants to imply that you’re doing coke, then find a way to fire back and fire back hard.

That’s exactly what White did with his steroids line. He’s making it crystal clear he’s not tolerating Paul’s nonsense and is more than willing to get in the mud.

In the fight game, the mud is where you thrive. It’s all about hype and finding ways to keep people interested. Subtly accusing Paul of using steroids should get the job done.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

I can’t wait to see what these two do next in their growing feud!