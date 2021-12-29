Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Says Stetson Bennett Will Start Against Michigan, Leaves The Door Open For Playing JT Daniels

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is doing his best to kill any speculation about the team’s quarterback situation.

Fans of the Bulldogs have been eager to see if it will be Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels under center against Michigan. After a blowout loss to Alabama in the SEC title game, many are clamoring for the latter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it’s still the Stetson Bennett show.

According to Seth Emerson, Smart told the media Wednesday, “Stetson is our starting quarterback. The JT situation will be what’s the situation (in the game), right? And also is he healthy enough.”

Kirby Smart: “Stetson is our starting quarterback. The JT situation will be what’s the situation (in the game), right? And also is he healthy enough.” — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 29, 2021

Smart is the first coach with the Bulldogs to draw this line in the sand. OC Todd Monken previously assured fans that the team can win with Bennett under center.

Will Georgia Make A Huge Quarterback Change? It Sounds Like Fans Have The Answer https://t.co/HxYmdMmAYn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 28, 2021

I think Georgia has gone out of their way to make it clear that Stetson Bennett will start against Michigan.

It’s a bit late in the game to make an outright change, especially considering Daniels just missed time with COVID-19.

However, Smart also left the door open to possibly playing Daniels depending on what’s going on in the game. So, while Daniels might see the field, he’s not starting.

Friday night seriously can’t get here fast enough! I can’t wait to see what happens.