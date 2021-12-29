Saquon Barkley Gets Asked If He Wants To ‘Piss’ On Or ‘Burn Down’ Soldier Field

Giants’ Saquon Barkley was asked if he wanted to “burn down” the Chicago Bears’ stadium ahead of his return to Soldier Field Sunday after he was injured there 15 months ago.

“Some players are looking for closure, go back to the spot that it happened, spit, piss maybe even want to burn down the stadium that it happened in,” a reporter said Wednesday to the star running back who tore his ACL in his right knee at the Bear’s stadium in 2020. The comments were noted by Barstool Sports. (RELATED: The NFL Institutes Strict COVID-19 Protocols As Cases Rise, All Players Are Required To Mask)

“Is that something you’ve considered doing for all this?,” the reporter asked.

Barkley didn’t even appear to have to think about the question and simply responded, “nah.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

Saquon Barkley was just asked if he wants to burn down the Bears stadium?!?! How do these guys get press passes. pic.twitter.com/Mjsy7mmupG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 29, 2021

The New York player said he’s not looking backward only forward, ESPN reported.

“I try not to think about it,” Barkley said ahead of team’s showdown with the Bears Sunday. “But it happened. I really don’t try to think about it, I guess, probably more so last year [I did], but this is a whole different season.”

“No, I’m not thinking like, ‘I hate the field,'” he added. “I’m excited that I’m healthy enough to be able to go out there and be able to play another game. Like I said, you never know when these opportunities are going to be taken away from you. That’s my whole mindset is cherish these last two games that we have and go out there and try to finish on a high note.”

Saquon’s injury happened in the second week of the 2020 season when he was running to the right sideline and his knee buckled as he was trying to plant during a tackle. The running back’s number’s since haven’t been the same, rushing for 461 yards and two touchdowns on 130 carries this season, the outlet noted.