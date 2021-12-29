Editorial

Jake Paul Denies Report His Rematch Against Tyron Woodley Sold Fewer Than 65,000 PPVs

Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jake Paul has hit back at a report that his rematch against Tyron Woodley didn’t sell many PPVs.

According to Steven Muehlhausen, the traditional PPV sales for the rematch bombed and didn’t sell more than 65,000. That’s an absolutely abysmal number. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Paul wants people to know it’s not true. He fired back Wednesday and tweeted in part, “The PPV number rumors are bullsh*t 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night.”

If Jake Paul’s boxing numbers really did bomb, which he’s denied, then maybe this whole charade isn’t being taken as seriously as we all thought.

Granted, we’re never going to know the real numbers, but the fact he even felt the need to address the situation seems to indicate he’s worried about what’s being said.

Otherwise, why wouldn’t he just not say nothing at all? All he did with this tweet was draw more attention to the situation!

Not exactly smart, and adding in that it wasn’t his “best business night” is only going to give his critics more ammo.

It’ll be interesting to see what Paul decides to do next, but as long as these rumors are floating around, I’m sure he won’t be happy!