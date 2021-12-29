Woman Goes Viral For Insane Tweets About John Madden Following His Death

One woman is going mega-viral for all the wrong reasons after some tweets about John Madden.

It was announced Tuesday night that the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His death sent shockwaves through the football world, and most people offered up touching memories of Madden.

NFL Legend John Madden Dies. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/tVQJGSibUv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 29, 2021

However, Twitter user @emptywheel decided to go a different route. She ripped Madden for apparently glamorizing concussions, which is news to everyone.

“Everyone eulogizing Madden: How many concussions could we have prevented had he not turned brain injuries into a video game,” she tweeted to her followers.

Everyone eulogizing Madden: How many concussions could we have prevented had he not turned brain injuries into a video game? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 29, 2021

She followed up that galaxy brain take with, “Madden is not solely responsible for the fact that the NFL has, in the face of real evidence of lasting unaccounted injuries, only accelerated that process. But he is one thing that glamorized that.”

Madden is not solely responsible for the fact that the NFL has, in the face of real evidence of lasting unaccounted injuries, only accelerated that process. But he is one thing that glamorized that. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 29, 2021

It’s honestly hard to believe people are this stupid, but here we are. John Madden has passed away at the age of 85, and he is getting torn to shreds by this moron because he made a violent sport more popular through his video game series.

For those asking about my football expertise:

1) I was the star monsterback on my powderpuff team.

2) I played 6 years of rugby, 2 at club level, one on an elite team. Blame my bad posts on the fact I played thru concussions at least once. A former teammate died on the field. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 29, 2021

I’m sure she did tons of research and found out that Madden never spoke out about the seriousness of head injuries, right? She definitely took that step!

Whoops! Turns out Madden was very much on the record about the dangers of football.

Important to remember about John Madden: He was perhaps the first high-profile football guy to call for flag football for kids. “Why do we have to start with a six-year-old who was just potty trained a year ago and put a helmet on him and tackle?”https://t.co/47Qs1jhcPl — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) December 29, 2021

Believe it or not, not every thought in your head needs to be put on the internet. I know that might be a hard pill for many to swallow, but most of your opinions aren’t worth hearing.

Dragging John Madden over his video game series wins the gold medal for useless opinions, especially when he was outspoken about the consequences of football.

Also, @emptywheel has her pronouns in her Twitter bio. Anyone who does that is not someone with rational takes. So, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. Next time, put your phone down and relax.