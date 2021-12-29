Armed Man Arrested While Driving To Kill Biden, Fauci, Obama, Zuckerberg, Officials Say

A heavily armed California man was taken into custody after he confided in law enforcement officers that he was driving to the White House to assassinate a number of “evil” high-profile business and political figures, court documents released Wednesday showed.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was pulled over Dec. 21 on an interstate highway in Cass County, Iowa, for speeding and aggressive driving, the court documents stated.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Tyler Shiels obtained Xiong’s consent to conduct a search of the suspect’s vehicle, which reportedly produced an AR-15 style rifle, boxes of ammunition, loaded magazines, along with armor and medical kits.

New —> Federal prosecutors say a CA man was arrested driving through Iowa – w an assault rifle, ammunition, a kill list including former Presidents and Anthony Fauci. Kuachua Brillion Xiong told officers he was going to scale the WH fence to kill people in power, via @AndyTriay pic.twitter.com/LeAPyNgRc2 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 29, 2021

During the traffic stop, Xiong also described to Shiels his frustration with the government which was due to “the sex abuse of children some of which has occurred by President Biden,” the law enforcement officer wrote in a criminal complaint.

After being detained and transported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for an interview, Xiong told the investigators that he believed he was the only person alive “who can free the United States of evil,” which required him to “kill those in position of power,” the document said.

The 25-year-old said he had departed his home near Sacramento, California, on Dec. 18 and was headed “straight to the White House” in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: 19 Shots Fired At European Presidential Aide In Assassination Attempt, Officials Say)

The “evil individuals” on Xiong’s hit list included President Joe Biden, White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci, former President Barack Obama and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, NBC News reported.

“He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House … and ‘do whatever it takes’ to complete his plan,” the criminal complaint said. “Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House.”