NBA Christmas Games Get Bad TV Ratings, Destroyed By Competing NFL Games

The NBA didn’t put up an impressive showing on Christmas.

According to Outkick, the five game slate for Christmas Day averaged just 4.1 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, which is the lowest numbers the league has seen since the expansion of games on the holiday in 2008. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did the NBA put up lackluster Christmas numbers, but the league was obliterated by the ratings the NFL put up.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers beating the Browns had more than 28.5 million viewers on Fox and the Colts upsetting the Cardinals pulled in more than 12.6 million viewers on the NFL Network, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. For comparison, LeBron James and the Lakers losing to the Nets had fewer than five million viewers.

So, not only did the NBA bomb this past Saturday, but the NFL obliterated the league’s numbers. I mean, they’re not even close.

The Packers had more than 28.5 million people watching as they took care of Baker Mayfield and company. That’s an outrageous amount.

Meanwhile, the NBA was begging for scraps in terms of attention. That’s a tough look, my friends.

I guess the NBA going woke wasn’t a great idea, and the league now has to suffer the consequences, which include people not paying attention to their games.

You just hate to see it!

