REPORT: Dr. Dre Must Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young $100 Million In Settlement From Divorce

Dr. Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in their divorce settlement among other things.

The 56-year-old rapper will reportedly pay Young $50 million this year and another $50 million a year from now, according to a property settlement agreement obtained by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce)

The music mogul is reportedly “delighted” his ex will only be getting a portion of his estate, as he is reported to be worth $820 million. (RELATED: REPORT: Dr. Dre To Pay His Estranged Wife Spousal Support Amid Recovery From Brain Aneurysm)

Dr. Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young two installments of $50 million in a property settlement agreement. https://t.co/W0R594bvUt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 29, 2021

The music producer’s wife reportedly didn’t end up with half of his estate due to a prenup, which she reportedly had contested.

The decisions means Dr. Dre will get to keep 7 of the real estate properties they own, six vehicles and the rights to his music and stock options, including any proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre, Page Six noted.

Young gets to keep keep four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle and Range Rover. She also reportedly gets to keep all her clothing, jewelry, furs and bags, which are estimated to be worth millions.

On top of that, Nicole must pay for her own legal fees, which the outlet estimated to be in the millions.

Dr. Dre filed for divorce from Nicole in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage, the outlet noted. He reportedly started giving Young support two months after he filed for divorce. In July, the superstar was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 a month to his estranged wife in spousal support starting Aug. 1. However, with the financial situation finalized, she will no longer receive that support, according to the report.

The couple asked a California judge to sign off on legally ending their marriage in April while details of their divorce got worked out. The two also share two children together.