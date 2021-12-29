The SEC Is Currently 0-4 In Bowl Games

The SEC has had a disastrous start to the bowl season.

Through the conference’s first four bowl games, not a single SEC team has won and three of them lost to G5 teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The mighty SEC is currently 0-4 in bowl games.

Updated bowl records by conference including Liberty Bowl AAC 3-0

Big 12 1-0

Mountain West 5-1

Sun Belt 3-1

C-USA 3-5

MAC 2-5

ACC 0-1

Pac-12 0-1

It Just Means More 0-4*

Independents 2-1 *Formerly known as SEC (once the greatest conference in history of mankind) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 29, 2021

Florida lost to UCF, Mississippi State lost to Texas Tech, Missouri lost to Army and Auburn lost to Houston.

It’s been a disaster all the way around, and there’s no other way to put it.

People like to criticize me for dragging the SEC, but the facts speak for themselves. If the Big Ten lost to three G5 teams to open the bowl season, people would talk about it for a year.

The SEC goes 0-4 to start bowl season with three losses to non-Power 5 teams and people are pretending like it hasn’t happened.

Well, I’m here to shine a light on the truth. Once again, the SEC wasn’t nearly as good as we were all told, especially in the middle and at the bottom of the conference.

Now, with several more bowl games still remaining, there is plenty of time to turn this around, but as of right now, it’s a horrible time for the SEC.