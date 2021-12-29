‘Spider-Man’ Actress Marisa Tomei Says She Pitched Idea Her Character Aunt May Should ‘Be With A Woman’

“Spider-Man” star Marisa Tomei said she pitched the idea that her famed character Aunt May should “be with a woman” but said top brass weren’t for it.

“There was a moment, where I felt that May – maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone,” the 57-year-old actress shared during her recent interview with Geeks of Color. The comments were noted by Daily Wire in a piece published Tuesday.

“And who should she be with?” she added. “And we were kind of talking about it. And so I actually really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend.” (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

WATCH:

“I was like, ‘No one even has to know, Amy,'” Tomei continued. “I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be over there. And I’ll just be like ‘Hey!’ It’ll just be a subtle thing.” (RELATED: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane)

However, the Marvel star admitted that her idea did not gain traction and said no one “went for it at the time.”

The idea did not sit well with some like comic book creator and YouTuber Jon Del Arroz who said it was something like a “middle finger” to the fans, BoundingIntoComics.com reported.

WATCH:

“Of all characters to do that, to have a traditional character like Aunt May being pushed in that direction is really just a slap in the face to everybody,” Arroz shared. “A trying to rewrite Spider-Man history just to stick a middle finger at you, the fan.”

“That’s what these people do every single time,” he added. “They have no respect for any of the creations before. They have no respect for the way any of these characters were. And they just want to subvert and destroy everything they touch. Every single time.”