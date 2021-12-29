‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Officially Premieres On Disney+

“The Book of Boba Fett” is officially out on Disney+.

The first episode of the highly-anticipated series about the legendary bounty hunter from “Star Wars” was released Wednesday morning on the streaming platform, and there’s no doubt millions of fans around the world are pumped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/sGwHwvNIlY — Star Wars (@starwars) November 1, 2021

Following the massive success of “The Mandalorian,” Disney is hellbent on cashing in again on more “Star Wars” content, and “The Book of Boba Fett” is next up!

I honestly have no idea what to expect from “The Book of Boba Fett,” but I know that I’m very excited to see what we get.

The most recent “Star Wars” movies might have been disappointing, but there’s no debate about whether or not “The Mandalorian” was solid.

It was absolutely excellent. Now, it’s time to keep the momentum rolling with “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Make sure to check it out on Disney+, and check back for my full review once I get a chance to watch!