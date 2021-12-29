Vince McMahon Is Selling A Gigantic Mansion In Connecticut For $32 Million

Vince McMahon is attempting to unload a massive mansion.

The wrestling mogul is selling a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut for the very cheap and reasonable price of $32 million. Not only is the six-bedroom estate reasonably priced at $32 million, but the specs on the house are also awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing for the palace states the following:

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan. An immense amount of natural light pours through the steel-framed windows to facilitate open views of the water and grounds. A grand ‘great room’ for entertaining and access to the invisible edge pool with spa and radiant heat terracing. A true labor of love has been seen in every detail to accommodate today’s expectations.

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for real estate porn. I can’t get enough of it. Big houses get the blood pumping for me.

I could read about them all day without getting bored, and Vince McMahon’s Greenwich estate is among the best I’ve ever seen.

Mansion In California Features A Legit Fighter Jet Over The Patio, And It’s Pure America https://t.co/uX3n39O3iP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2021

The property is 10 acres and the house is 23,000 square feet! It’s 23,000 square feet! Just stop and think about how large that is for a second.

That’s absolutely huge. That’s the kind of mansion third world dictators live in, but McMahon’s in Greenwich can be yours for just $32 million!

Kenny Chesney Is Selling A Mansion In Tennessee For $14 Million https://t.co/CfTLYGyv4A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2021

On a side note, I knew some kids from Greenwich in college. I love the good people of Connecticut, but I’m not sure I ever met anyone from Greenwich I thought was truly impressive. Lots of rich kids living off daddy’s money without daddy’s same level of ambition. Maybe they can dip into their pockets and buy this house!