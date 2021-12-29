Editorial

Vince McMahon Is Selling A Gigantic Mansion In Connecticut For $32 Million

Vince McMahon

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Vince McMahon is attempting to unload a massive mansion.

The wrestling mogul is selling a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut for the very cheap and reasonable price of $32 million. Not only is the six-bedroom estate reasonably priced at $32 million, but the specs on the house are also awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing for the palace states the following:

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan. An immense amount of natural light pours through the steel-framed windows to facilitate open views of the water and grounds. A grand ‘great room’ for entertaining and access to the invisible edge pool with spa and radiant heat terracing. A true labor of love has been seen in every detail to accommodate today’s expectations.

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for real estate porn. I can’t get enough of it. Big houses get the blood pumping for me.

I could read about them all day without getting bored, and Vince McMahon’s Greenwich estate is among the best I’ve ever seen.

The property is 10 acres and the house is 23,000 square feet! It’s 23,000 square feet! Just stop and think about how large that is for a second.

That’s absolutely huge. That’s the kind of mansion third world dictators live in, but McMahon’s in Greenwich can be yours for just $32 million!

On a side note, I knew some kids from Greenwich in college. I love the good people of Connecticut, but I’m not sure I ever met anyone from Greenwich I thought was truly impressive. Lots of rich kids living off daddy’s money without daddy’s same level of ambition. Maybe they can dip into their pockets and buy this house!

