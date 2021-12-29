Editorial

‘Yellowstone’ Gets Massive TV Ratings With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’

“Yellowstone” put up some huge TV ratings this past Sunday.

The second to last episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and lots of people tuned in for “No Such Thing as Fair.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Outstanding With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’)

 

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the ninth episode of season four averaged nearly 7.5 million viewers on just the Paramount Network.

That number doesn’t include streaming or DVR numbers, which will push the final number for “No Such Thing as Fair” substantially higher.

Once again, another episode gets gigantic TV ratings. At this point, you’d have to have your head buried in the sand to be surprised.

 

All “Yellowstone” does is put up monster TV ratings. The country is captivated by John Dutton and his family, and the numbers reflect that fact.

Now, with just one episode left of season four, it’s time to find out how this epic ride will end before season five shows up.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the end of season four. I can’t wait!