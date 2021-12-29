‘Yellowstone’ Gets Massive TV Ratings With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’

“Yellowstone” put up some huge TV ratings this past Sunday.

The second to last episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and lots of people tuned in for “No Such Thing as Fair.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Outstanding With ‘No Such Thing As Fair’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the ninth episode of season four averaged nearly 7.5 million viewers on just the Paramount Network.

That number doesn’t include streaming or DVR numbers, which will push the final number for “No Such Thing as Fair” substantially higher.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The Latest Episode’s Shocking Twist https://t.co/QvzNHEH3yd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 28, 2021

Once again, another episode gets gigantic TV ratings. At this point, you’d have to have your head buried in the sand to be surprised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

All “Yellowstone” does is put up monster TV ratings. The country is captivated by John Dutton and his family, and the numbers reflect that fact.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Now, with just one episode left of season four, it’s time to find out how this epic ride will end before season five shows up.

How explosive is the @Yellowstone series ending? It’s so secretive not even the stars know. Dive into my interview with Luke Grimes about playing Kayce, season four and much more! pic.twitter.com/MpO4wwMi6B — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2021

Make sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the end of season four. I can’t wait!