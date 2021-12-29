You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘5 Types Of Shoppers’ Video

You Betcha released another fire video.

The popular entertainment company released “5 Types of Shoppers” for its fans, and I can promise this one will have you all laughing out loud. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely hysterical.

How does You Betcha do it? How does You Betcha always manage to hit the nail right on the head with these videos?

The channel never disappoints, especially when it comes to portraying people in the midwest. In fact, it’s scarily accurate.

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir explains why people from the Midwest are the best. As a man with no ties to the situation and famous for being unbiased on all subjects, I have determined I agree!* *Ignore the fact I’m decked out in Wisconsin gear. pic.twitter.com/nfx738wMxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

As for the different kinds of shoppers, there’s no doubt that I’m the kind of guy who never wants to be at the store.

I’d rather sit back and drink a beer at the store than actually shop. I’m there for only what I need and nothing more.

I’m damn sure not there to cut coupons or to just browse. Get me in and get me out as quickly as possible.

“Comedians are comedians for a reason.” I spoke with You Betcha founder Myles Montplaisir (@ohhyoubetcha) about people trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, and he had some very refreshing thoughts. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/fhEoww81LW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

As always, You Betcha gave us plenty of laughs, and I can’t wait to see what Myles does next!