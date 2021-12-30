Nick Saban: ‘I Don’t Have Any Patience’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants people to know he doesn’t have any capacity for nonsense.

In a video tweeted Thursday by the SEC Network, the seven-time national champion was asked about something testing his patience ahead of the Cincinnati game, and his answer didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t have any patience. So, anything that happens is a test of my patience. Including sitting in this chair right now,” Saban said as he started to laugh and crack a smile.

You can watch the awesome moment below.

Nick Saban is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/mXaEhq1K4I — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2021

If you’re not a fan of Nick Saban, I don’t want anything to do with you. I hate SEC football as much as the next man, but Saban is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

You can dislike Alabama football all you want, but you can’t dislike the seven-time national champion. He’s the GOAT, and that’s not up for debate.

It’s simply true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Not only is he a dominant coach on a level that will almost certainly never be replicated, but he also knows how to move the needle with the media.

It seems like every time he opens his mouth he stuns us. Now, he’s out here just putting it on the record he has zero patience. You have to love it!

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley: “This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

Never change, Saban! Never change!