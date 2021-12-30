Alabama Players Aren’t Leaving The Team’s Hotel, Nick Saban Says Only The Game Matters

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has made it clear the only thing that matters is what happens Friday against Cincinnati.

According to Charlie Potter, the seven-time national champion revealed the team isn’t leaving the hotel in Dallas after players voted to stay in a bubble of their own making. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also had a very rational thought about whether or not extracurricular activities are important during bowl season. He told the press, “You’re not gonna remember what you did on Tuesday night in Dallas three months from now, three weeks from now or three years from now. But you’ll remember for the rest of your life what happens in the game.”

In case you didn’t already know, if it’s not about football, Nick Saban isn’t interested. You think he cares about hitting the town?

Hell no, and his players don’t either because when you play for Nick Saban, the only thing that matters is winning.

Like he said, you’re not going to remember some random night in Dallas in 20 years. You will 100% remember what happened on the field.

If you get upset by Cincy, you will have to carry that humiliation with you for the rest of your life. Do you think there’s a single player on Alabama who wants to deal with that?

The answer is no.

Alabama TE Cameron Latu was asked if Alabama is doing anything fun at hotel or otherwise ahead of Cotton Bowl. “Getting ready to win. That’s fun.” — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) December 29, 2021

Friday afternoon can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be awesome. Make sure to tune in starting at 3:30 EST on ESPN!