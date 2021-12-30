Federal Judges Order Unsealing Of Epstein Docs From 2009

Federal judges Wednesday ordered a 2009 settlement agreement related to Jeffrey Epstein be revealed to the public.

The settlement agreement, which was signed by Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, has been kept confidential and under a protective order by the court, reported Law and Crime.

Prince Andrew claims the settlement agreement signed by Epstein and Giuffre prohibits any civil lawsuit, according to Law and Crime. Alan Dershowitz has also claimed the deal prohibits civil claims against him.

Blink, and you may have missed the big news that came down shortly before the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict—in the same courthouse. “Federal Judges Order Release of Jeffrey Epstein Civil Settlement at Issue in Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew” https://t.co/J6JZljT4vi via @lawcrimenews — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 30, 2021

Both the judge presiding over Dershowitz’s case and the judge presiding over Andrew’s case with Guiffre ordered the agreement be released Jan. 3, 2022, according to Law and Crime. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Urges ‘Everyone’ To ‘Keep An Open Mind’ About Alleged Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell)

Guiffre’s lawsuit accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her three different times, including once in Epstein’s New York City mansion. Andrew has denied the allegations.

Guiffre denies the settlement agreement prohibits her from suing Andrew, Law and Crime reported. The case will be heard in federal court Jan. 4, one day after the agreement is released to the public.

“Indeed, that same agreement was the basis for Giuffre agreeing to dismiss her previously released battery claim against Professor Dershowitz earlier this year,” Prince Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler said in a memo, reported Law and Crime. “Professor Dershowitz, as a third-party beneficiary of the 2009 settlement agreement was entitled to rely upon and enforce the terms of that secret deal.”

Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to use the settlement agreement to stop her federal indictment but was not successful, according to Law and Crime.

Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday in five out of six charges related to her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.