Ben Roethlisberger Hints At Retiring, Says Monday Might Be His Last Home Game With The Steelers

It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting ready to retire.

It's appeared for a long time like Big Ben's incredible NFL career is nearing an end, and his own comments also seem to paint that picture.

The two-time Super Bowl champion said the following when asked if Monday night will be his final home game with the Steelers, according to ProFootballTalk:

I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am. But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is — I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way, this could be it.

If this is the end of the road for Big Ben, then he played a hell of a career. He’ll go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, and his two rings are further proof of that fact.

He might honestly be the most famous athlete in the history of Pittsburgh, and that’s saying something.

Now, have these past few years been easy for the aging quarterback? No. It’s been obvious to anyone with eyes that his best football has been behind him for some time.

He’s not even close to the player he once was, but that certainly doesn’t diminish his previous accomplishments. During his prime, he was a gunslinger.

If Monday night against the Browns is his last home game with the Steelers, then I’m sure fans want him sent off in style!