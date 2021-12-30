Cameron Latu On If Alabama Is Doing Anything Fun Before The Bowl Game: ‘Getting Ready To Win. That’s Fun’

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu had a quote for the ages Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide will play Cincinnati this Friday in the College Football Playoff, and while Alabama players think they’re the underdog, everyone expects Nick Saban and his team to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from a recent comment from Cameron Latu, this game might not be close at all.

The College Football Playoff starts in two days, and the hype is through the roof. Will Georgia go down in flames? Will Alabama murder Cincinnati? It’s going to be a wild day, and I hope we get absolute chaos. pic.twitter.com/5tjaROcR8c — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 29, 2021

According to Nick Kelly, Latu was asked if the team has done anything fun ahead of the bowl game, and he responded with, “Getting ready to win. That’s fun.”

Cincy might want to start finding some positive COVID-19 tests if they want to avoid being humiliated on national television.

Everything we’ve seen and heard out of Alabama paints the picture that this is going to get ugly. Players are talking about being disrespected and Latu made it crystal clear they’re not focused on anything other than murdering the Bearcats.

#Alabama LB Will Anderson on the matchup against Cincinnati: “I feel like we’re the underdog in this game. All year, we’ve been disrespected.”#CFBPlayoff — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 27, 2021

Part of the bowl game process is that the players get to do a few fun things wherever the game is located. That could include site seeing or hitting up the beach.

You think Alabama has time for that nonsense? Of course not. Nick Saban is focused on winning his eighth national title.

He’s not focused on shenanigans.

Tune in Friday at 3:30 EST on ESPN. I can’t wait to see just how bad this gets for the Bearcats!