Gunna’s Bodyguard Appears To Body Slam A Man In A Jewelry Store

A viral video appears to show Gunna’s bodyguard absolutely destroying a man in a jewelry store.

In a video tweeted by @DatPiff, a man allegedly protecting the star rapper picked up a dude and smashed him into the ground in horrifying fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, below.

To make matters more interesting, Gunna later uploaded a video appearing to imply that the man might have attempted to steal something from him.

“Thou shall not steal,” the rapper told his fans.

Obviously, I would never condone stealing anything, but the amount of force used in this situation seems insanely unnecessary.

Look at the size difference between the bodyguard and the man he put down. There has to be 200 pounds and a solid eight inches difference between him.

He couldn’t have pinned him down or simply held? He had to body slam the man? I find that difficult to believe.

At the same time, if you play stupid games, you’ll win stupid prizes. That’s the way the world works. If you don’t want to get destroyed, don’t allegedly try to steal from a rapper with a huge bodyguard.

