HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Edges Out Illinois State 89-85

The Wisconsin Badgers barely beat Illinois State 89-85 Wednesday night.

After canceling our last game because of COVID-19, the Badgers took the floor at the Kohl Center against the Redbirds, and we allowed the game to be way too close when the clock hit zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no excuse for a team like Illinois State ever being within 10 points of a team like us. Yet, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night, and it’s concerning.

Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Johnny Davis combined for 72 points, which is great, but the rest of the team didn’t do much. The entire bench combined for only 10 points.

Yes, I understand multiple players were out because of COVID-19, but this game still shouldn’t have been close.

Yet, it was and that’s concerning.

Now, the Badgers are 10-2 and our next game is against Purdue this upcoming Monday. The Boilermakers might be the best team in America, and we’re going to need everything in our arsenal to be firing in order to win.

Welcome to Big Ten basketball!

Let’s hope like hell we don’t take the floor in West Lafayette and play like we did against Illinois State. If we do, we’re going to get crushed.