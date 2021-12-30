Hillary Clinton Warns That ‘Progressive’ Dems Could Ruin Their Party’s Chances In 2022

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blamed far-left Democrats for stonewalling progress on the party’s legislation in Congress on Thursday, going on to warn that the leftward jump could cause election losses in 2022.

Clinton made the statement in an interview with MSNBC’s Willie Geist earlier in December, part of which was published for the first time Thursday. President Joe Biden’s administration has been marred by intra-party squabbles, largely between moderates like Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and far-left Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (RELATED: Ethics Experts Alarmed By 93% Decrease In Clinton Foundation Donations Since $250 Million Peak In 2009 )

“I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” Clinton said. “I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do.”

“Look, I’m all about having vigorous debate. I think it’s good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process, but at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive,” she added.

Many Democrats are bracing for heavy losses in both the House and Senate in 2022. Out-of-power parties tend to succeed in midterm elections, and both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have sunk in polls in recent months.

HILLARY CLINTON READS 2016 “VICTORY” SPEECH: In a class on resilience, Hillary Clinton read the presidential speech she would have given had she won and fought back tears while talking about telling her late mother that she became the first female president – the co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/xOo9W2nQlS — The View (@TheView) December 9, 2021

Clinton made headlines in early December for a read-out of what would have been her victory speech if she had defeated former President Donald Trump in 2016.