NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Unveils ‘Let’s Go Brandon’-Themed Car

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has landed a major sponsor, and it takes a direct shot at President Joe Biden.

The Xfinity series driver became famous when fans chanted, “F**k Joe Biden,” but the person interviewing him pretended fans were saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The rest is history and the “LGB” saying has consumed America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“F Joe Biden” chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

Now, Brown, who recently said he couldn’t find any deals, reached a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency company LGBcoin. “The patriotic coin dubbed ‘America’s Coin’ aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream,” a Thursday release stated to fans.

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream. If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America,'” James Koutoulas, founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in a Thursday release.

“Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years,” he also added. “His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.” You can watch the announcement video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68)

Just in case you thought the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant was going away at any point in the near future, it’s definitely not.

Now, there will be a NASCAR driver out on the course with an “LGB” car. Yeah, it’s here to stay.

“Let’s go Brandon” and “F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, but the media keeps running cover for the President. Well, I won’t pretend sports fans aren’t upset. The chants are here to stay and they’re not going away. pic.twitter.com/JMfXdye72H — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2021

It’ll be fascinating to see how NASCAR reacts if Brown starts rattling off a bunch of wins and the “LGB” car is seen front and center everywhere.

They might not be happy, but I’m sure plenty of fans will be.

Why is the media ignoring “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants? Many sports fans HATE Joe Biden, but we’re all supposed to pretend that’s not true. Not me! I’ll never hold back. pic.twitter.com/MlNSmeg8lL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

