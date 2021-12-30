North Carolina State Coach Dave Doeren Says ‘The NCAA Stands For No Clue At All’

North Carolina State Coach Dave Doeren is still not done complaining about the disaster that was the Holiday Bowl.

The Wolfpack were supposed to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl, but the game was canceled hours before it was supposed to start because of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Doeren hasn’t been shy about the fact he thinks the entire situation is a joke, and he’s now taken a serious shot at the NCAA.

In response to the NCAA not recognizing the Wolfpack claiming their 10th win of the season, Doeren said,” The NCAA stands for No Clue At All. I don’t really care what they say about it.”

You can watch the video from @PackPride below.

Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) on the NCAA not ruling the Holiday Bowl as a forfeit: “The NCAA stands for No Clue At All in my opinion. I don’t really care what they say about it.” pic.twitter.com/SYjD5J3Tq4 — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 29, 2021

Admittedly, I didn’t know a bunch about Dave Doeren before the Holiday Bowl fiasco. I knew he was the head coach at NCSU, but other than that, I couldn’t tell you much.

What I will tell you is that I’m becoming a huge fan! Any coach that takes a shot at the NCAA is good in my book!

‘Lied To’: Football Coach Unloads After COVID-19 Causes Bowl Game To Be Canceled https://t.co/7hZASBjzyL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 30, 2021

There’s no question that the NCAA is a joke of an organization and should be treated as such. How does anyone take it seriously?

Not only is it a joke, but it’s rapidly losing power and influence now that players can profit. We might as well just let it collapse.

It certainly sounds like Doeren would be fine with that outcome!

Keep that energy Doeren! The country is with you!