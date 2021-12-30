Shooting At Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life

A shooting at a hotel outside of Chicago on Wednesday left one police officer dead and another fighting for his life, according to a local police department.

The two Bradley Police Department officers were responding to a complaint of “dogs barking in an unattended vehicle” parked at a Comfort Inn hotel shortly before the shooting, according to a statement from the police department.

A Bradley Police officer was killed and another is in critical condition this morning after being shot at a hotel. We’ll have another live report from the scene at 6:30am on @nbcchicago. pic.twitter.com/MezihoPrRq — Lisa Chavarria NBC5 (@LisaChavarria) December 30, 2021

“Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying. Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room,” the statement said. “Both officers were shot.”

Police are searching for at least two suspects, according to the statement. An arrest warrant has been issued for Darius D. Sullivan and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. (RELATED: Woman Accused Of Killing Boyfriend With A Sword Smiles During Mugshot)

Bradley is roughly 60 miles south of Chicago, according to CNN. The case was transferred to Illinois State Police, the Bradley Police Department statement said.

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with sorrow for our neighboring city and their police department,” Chris Curtis, mayor of Kankakee, Illinois, posted to Twitter on Thursday. “On behalf of the City of Kankakee we offer our prayers to the family, friends and coworkers of the fallen Bradley police officer. We also pray for the recovery of the other officer.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.