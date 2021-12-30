REPORT: Rogue Squirrel Attacks 18 People Before Being Trapped And Killed

A rogue squirrel terrorized a community in Wales, and the details are nuts.

According to the Evening Standard, an out of control squirrel attacked and bit at least 18 people in Buckley in North Wales before it was finally trapped and euthanized. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before the squirrel was captured, it also reportedly went after people’s pets.

One person wrote in a Facebook page for the community, “I dare not go out of my house, as it’s lurking,” according to the same report.

Another person wrote, “I wouldn’t normally put something up like (post onto Facebook) but it was just so random and it well hurt. Had to go to the hospital to get a jab. Not that I wanted to.”

While a rogue animal terrorizing a community is never a good thing, this situation wouldn’t have lasted more than a few seconds where I’m from.

If we had a squirrel running around attacking people and pets, the first person with access to a shotgun or a Ruger 10/22 would have sent it to the afterlife.

Trust me, there’s generations of squirrels back in Wisconsin that think I’m the Grim Reaper. If you can’t get your hands on a gun, get a shovel or a bat.

Either way, you simply can’t let a squirrel attack at least 18 people.

If you want to win the war against the animals, you must put your morals aside. It’s a zero sum game, and I intend to win by any means necessary.