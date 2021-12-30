FLASHBACK: DeSantis Got ‘False’ Fact-Check For Predicting Unboosted Would Be Treated As Unvaccinated

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got a “false” fact-check for a prediction that turned out to be true only weeks later.

DeSantis predicted on Nov. 4, 2021, that Americans who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and were therefore considered fully vaccinated would eventually be considered unvaccinated by certain authorities if they did not get a booster. The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg ran a fact-check, calling it a “false” claim because Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said a day prior that the agency was not considering changing the definition of fully vaccinated to require boosters.

Now, DeSantis is beginning to be proven right, and the “false” fact-check of a prediction for the future is being proven wrong.

Are you going to take back your “fact-check” of the future now that it’s the future & the CDC is treating the un-“boosted” the same as the unvaccinated, @AndrewFeinberg @Independent? Maybe you should stop fact-checking the future.https://t.co/qHYQXbRIF4https://t.co/eSmtyTsfVw — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) December 30, 2021

Monday, the CDC issued updated guidance on isolation and quarantine periods for individuals who are infected with, or exposed to, COVID-19. In that guidance, the agency says that individuals who are vaccinated, but not boosted, should be treated the same as those who are unvaccinated and quarantine for five days if exposed to COVID-19. For the five days after that, they can emerge from quarantine but must wear a mask for five more days.

However, those who are boosted do not need to quarantine at all if exposed, the agency said, and instead just need to mask up for 10 days. (RELATED: CDC Says It Overestimated Omicron Spread By More Than 200%)

Other institutions have begun to treat the boosted differently from the fully-vaccinated as well. Numerous universities have instituted booster mandates for students living on campus. Some employers are now mandating third shots. California and New Mexico are among the states requiring healthcare workers to get booster jabs.