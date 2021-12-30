The Temp For The Packers/Vikings Game Is Expected To Be Around Zero Degrees At Kickoff

It’s going to be bitterly cold Sunday night when the Vikings travel to Green Bay to play the Packers.

According to Daire Carragher, the temperature at kickoff for the battle between Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota is expected to be just four degrees above zero. Yes, it’s supposed to be a grand total of four degrees above zero when the game starts at 8:20 EST. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Green Bay weather forecasts are predicting 4°F / -16°C at kickoff on Sunday night for Packers vs Vikings 🥶 — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) December 29, 2021

Some people might hate the cold, but as a Wisconsin man, I love it. I hate the Packers and everything the team represents, but I love the cold.

The colder weather we can get for a football game, the better. Bring on the coldest weather you can find.

Legendary football games generally happen in wild weather. Look at mud games or the Ice Bowl back in 1967 when the Packers beat the Cowboys. People love insane weather for NFL games.

Now, do the fans in the stands necessarily love it? Well, if they don’t, the boys can just drink a few more beers and get that buzz blanket on.

We’re in for an epic Sunday night, and I suggest fans bring a few blankets!