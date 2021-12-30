Tennessee Gets Hosed On Blown No-Touchdown Call Against Purdue

Tennessee got absolutely hosed during a 48-45 Thursday night loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

In overtime, Tennessee ran the ball on fourth and goal with Jaylen Wright, and he extended his arm right at the end to score what looked like a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, the refs claimed his forward progress had stopped short and because it’s not reviewable, the ball went to Purdue on a turnover on downs. The Boilermakers kicked a game-winning field goal a few plays later. You can watch the controversial call unfold below.

Purdue stuffs Tennessee on 4th down!!!pic.twitter.com/CpOcsNSsUx — Alex (@dbs408) December 31, 2021

I’m not a pro-SEC guy at all, but damn, there’s no doubt that was a bad call. Clearly, Wright’s forward progress had not stopped!

That’s obvious from the fact he reached over the goal line with the ball! How was he able to do that if his progress stopped?

Tennessee was denied a TD after this play was ruled a turnover on downs: pic.twitter.com/ma8Gs9wZzM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2021

I would be livid right now if I was a Tennessee fan. I would be absolutely livid. How do you allow a call like that to happen in a bowl game?

There’s simply no excuse. There’s no excuse at all.

What a terrible turn of events for Tennessee and fans of the Volunteers. Just a brutal sequence of events.