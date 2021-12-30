Tulsa Police Officers Find Puppies Left In Zipped Bag, End Up Adopting All Of Them

Tulsa Police Department authorities rescued and adopted five puppies abandoned in a closed duffel bag at an Oklahoma QuikTrip on Christmas Day.

Four Mingo Valley Division-Edward Squad authorities responded to the incident after being notified of the puppies who were left abandoned in a bag on a QuikTrip counter, the Tulsa Police Department said in a report via Facebook. The officers and a QuickTrip employee adopted the puppies being “overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.”

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the [QuikTrip] employee,” the report said.

An Oklahoma Alliance for Animals veterinary partner estimated that the puppies were about five weeks old, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Death Sentence’: Animal Rights Group Goes After Biden Administration For Allegedly Leaving Service Dogs Behind)

Photographs attached to the report show the four officers holding their newly adopted pets in their arms, with two close-up shots of the puppies. City animal control workers said the officers directly adopted the animals rather than through their office, the outlet reported.

“If you’re looking for a pet, please adopt don’t shop, there are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets,” the department said in the report.

In October, a viral video showed volunteers traveling with puppies in a plane full of 27 puppies from overcrowded shelters in Alabama over to Florida for a better chance of adoption.