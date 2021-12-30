Woody Harrelson Says He Wanted To ‘Slap’ Matthew McConaughey At Times While Filming ‘True Detective’

Woody Harrelson occasionally got frustrated with Matthew McConaughey while filming “True Detective.”

The first season of the legendary HBO series is widely viewed as a top-five single season of TV ever made, and the performances from Harrelson and McConaughey are the main reason why. Well, the latter’s refusal to ever let up on set led to his co-star getting occasionally upset! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Harrelson said the following about working with McConaughey on the hit HBO series during an interview with Jason Bateman, according to BroBible:

Yeah, but, you know… there were times I’d get kind of angry with Matthew [McConaughey]. He’s one of my best buddies, so it felt weird, but he was in character and that fucking character just made me want to fucking slap him. He’s so good, but he’d stay in character — you know, not after work — but while we were working, it wasn’t like ‘Hey buddy!’. None of that. But, anyway, it turned out good.

I love Harrelson’s blunt honesty about working with McConaughey, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way. Both men are legendary actors and both move the needle whenever they’re on screen.

So, it doesn’t surprise me at all that McConaughey gets very intense while filming, especially on a dark series like “True Detective.”

If there’s one example of a show that is dark from start to finish, it’s definitely the legendary HBO series.

Much like members of the Chicago Bulls used to argue when they were winning all those titles back in the day, sometimes when you’re chasing greatness, tension can get high.

Doesn’t mean you’re not friends. It just means that you sometimes have to take a moment apart!

The good news is that Harrelson and McConaughey gave fans a product that has already withstood the test of time and will almost certainly continue to withstand the test of time for generations to come.

I seriously can’t hype up season one of “True Detective” enough. If you haven’t seen it, get on it ASAP!