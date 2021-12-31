Alabama Blows Out Cincinnati, Advances To The National Title Game

Alabama destroyed Cincinnati to advance to the national title game.

Entering the game between the Crimson Tide and Bearcats, I said I expected Alabama to roll, and they didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The College Football Playoff starts Friday, and my official predictions are in! Give me Alabama huge and Michigan in a narrow upset. pic.twitter.com/2UtFDQHiZG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2021

Alabama absolutely throttled the Bearcats to the tune of 27-6, and the game never appeared to be close at all.

I told you all Nick Saban would show up ready to snatch souls, and many of you did not want to listen!

A 44-YARD TOUCHDOWN DIME FROM BRYCE YOUNG 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QQAEnF0898 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Yet, as I predicted, Bryce Young and the rest of Nick Saban’s squad absolutely throttled Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats.

It was like watching men against boys.

ALABAMA STRIKES FIRST 🐘 Bryce Young ➡️ Slade Bolden#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3mp9FSb4YE — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Now, Alabama gears up to play the winner of the Michigan/Georgia game. After the Texas A&M loss, everyone wanted to write off Alabama.

It’s crazy how Nick Saban always manages to get it done.

What a season for Alabama and all the fans. I can’t wait to watch them compete for Nick Saban’s eighth ring!