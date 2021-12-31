Editorial

Alabama Blows Out Cincinnati, Advances To The National Title Game

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama destroyed Cincinnati to advance to the national title game.

Entering the game between the Crimson Tide and Bearcats, I said I expected Alabama to roll, and they didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama absolutely throttled the Bearcats to the tune of 27-6, and the game never appeared to be close at all.

I told you all Nick Saban would show up ready to snatch souls, and many of you did not want to listen!

Yet, as I predicted, Bryce Young and the rest of Nick Saban’s squad absolutely throttled Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats.

It was like watching men against boys.

Now, Alabama gears up to play the winner of the Michigan/Georgia game. After the Texas A&M loss, everyone wanted to write off Alabama.

It’s crazy how Nick Saban always manages to get it done.

 

What a season for Alabama and all the fans. I can’t wait to watch them compete for Nick Saban’s eighth ring!