AOC Claims Republicans Criticize Her Because Of ‘Deranged Sexual Frustrations’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Friday Republicans criticize her because of their “deranged sexual frustrations” and suggested Republicans seek “therapy.”

The “squad” member was spotted dining outdoors in Miami Beach with her boyfriend as her home state sees record-breaking cases of the coronavirus.

Columnist and former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes poked fun at Ocasio-Cortez, claiming “if leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL” and that her boyfriend’s feet were “gross” and “pale.” (RELATED: New York Gov. Hochul Signs Law Punishing Forgery Of Vaccine Cards By 1 Year In Prison)

Ocasio-Cortez responded that if “Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general,” she continued. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

Some took to Twitter to point out, however, that the criticism of Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance in the sunshine state had more to do with hypocrisy.

AOC is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take a mask free vacation in Florida. If Florida’s covid policies are so dangerous how come Democrats keep vacationing there? #AOCLovesDeSantis https://t.co/nWSNuWjRph — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2021

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

The congresswoman has also criticized leaders for fleeing disasters, publicly condemning Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz back in February when he visited Mexico while his state was in the dark following a harsh winter storm.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” she tweeted in response to a post by Cruz.